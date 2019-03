Российский конькобежец Кулижников обновил мировой рекорд на дистанции 500 метров

Pavel Kulizhnikov (RUS) crushes world record to win 500m in 33.61 after Tatsuya Shinhama (JPN) already shaved 0.15 off the previous WR

📅 March 9, 2019

📍 Salt Lake City, 🇺🇸

🔢 https://t.co/XBfOiAWhJx

📺 https://t.co/MaO7GZ7js3 (restrictions apply)

#⃣ #WCSpeed #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/BTmD2LtcHu