Российский дуэт впервые выиграл чемпионат мира по пляжному волейболу

Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy have won Russia’s first beach volleyball world title, beating home favourites Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler in Hamburg, to book their place at #Tokyo2020. 🏐💪



Learn more: https://t.co/uorTHFrx7e@FIVBVolleyball pic.twitter.com/8PDYDzlnz0