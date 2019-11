На московском этапе Гран-при по фигурному катанию Трусова выиграла золото, Медведева — вторая

But It's Trusova who takes the title in Moscow! 🤩

Ladies podium

🥇Alexandra TRUSOVA 🇷🇺

🥈Evgenia MEDVEDEVA 🇷🇺

🥉Mariah BELL 🇺🇸



Full results https://t.co/r94LzNRPgp pic.twitter.com/qaBx0Fyqkt